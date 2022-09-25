NFL World Praying For Mac Jones On Sunday Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots lost to the Baltimore Ravens today. Now, they have to hope they didn't lose their quarterback as well.

Mac Jones came up lame after throwing a fourth quarter interception, unable to put weight on his right foot. According to longtime Patriots writer Greg Bedard, Jones had to be carried to the locker room, and he could be heard screaming in pain as he was.

Patriots fans are obviously very concerned for Jones' wellbeing and even some Ravens supporters have thrown in their own well-wishes.

Jones threw for 321 yards today and also rushed for a touchdown, but threw three costly interceptions in a 37-26 loss. The Patriots are now 1-2 on the season.

Even if Jones was far from spectacular this afternoon, New England has to be hoping he didn't suffer a significant injury. No one wants to see Brian Hoyer run that offense for an extended period of time.

We will share an update on Jones when one becomes available.