NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Salary News

Bill Belichick has been one of the most consistently successful coaches in American professional sports over the last two decades with the New England Patriots. He’s won six Super Bowls and has had just two losing seasons in his 22 years at the helm, pretty much making him the undisputed, best coach in NFL history.

Apparently, the amount that he’s compensated reflects exactly that.

A Wednesday report from Sportico’s Kurt Badenhausen listed Belichick as the highest paid coach in American professional sports. The 69-year-old reportedly earns an average annual salary of $18 million.

The amount that Belichick earns has always been one of the sports world’s biggest-kept secrets. It was well-known that he raked in quite a bit of cash, but no information on the exact amount has ever been released publicly.

The Sportico report may not be spot on, but it’s likely pretty close, so the NFL world took to Twitter to process the gargantuan amount that Belichick makes. However, most fans and media members recognized that the head coach of the Patriots deserves every penny of that paycheck.

Some even thought the $18 million might not be enough, considering all that Belichick does for the organization.

This man is making $18 million per year. https://t.co/AUWzSY9lux pic.twitter.com/KHb7Pfg0Nv — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) November 17, 2021

Belichick is worth every penny https://t.co/KDULk1w7Po — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 17, 2021

Belichick at $18 million is a STEAL. https://t.co/xc7HL9zNy9 — SmashGraves18 (@SmashGraves18) November 17, 2021

Paying BB as much as Kenny Golladay seems like a steal tbh https://t.co/7Sde8FmCQ4 — Johnny Rosa (@jrsajr) November 17, 2021

$18M (if not precise, it's close) for Belichick to fill two roles while avoiding the legitimate possibility of spending more money for lesser returns while cycling through people in both jobs makes life so much easier for the Patriots and the Krafts in particular. https://t.co/KtFDCxXip7 — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) November 17, 2021

That’s right he deserves it all https://t.co/deDcrhDKHB — Hell On Heels (@HellOnHeelsGirl) November 17, 2021

These numbers are WAY too low. The best coaches get funneled extra income from related companies. Belichick is making well over $20M per year. https://t.co/LnokLhfOaQ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 17, 2021

Belichick is certainly making that large salary look worthwhile in 2021. With rookie quarterback Mac Jones leading the way, the Patriots head coach has his team firing on all cylinders over the last few weeks.

There’s no telling how much longer Belichick will coach in the NFL, but if he continues to produce results (and get compensated this well), it’s hard to see him leaving football anytime soon.