NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning’s Admission About Facing The Patriots

Peyton Manning took to the broadcast booth alongside his brother Eli once again on Monday night for the NFC North game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. It didn’t take long for him to drop another incredible anecdote about his playing days.

When the topic of playing the New England Patriots was brought up on the telecast, Peyton revealed that he had a unique way of preparing for his arch-rivals.

In the wake of the Spygate scandal, the Hall of Fame quarterback said that he met with his wide receivers in the shower, rather than at his locker, which he worried might’ve been bugged.

“Every time I played against New England, I used to talk to my receivers in the showers,” Peyton said, via Jimmy Traina of SI.com. “Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged. I know it’s got a hot mic in there. Very strange to see seven guys hanging out in the shower.”

Manning likely was kidding, or at the very least exaggerating for the sake of the broadcast. Still, there might’ve been at least a sliver of truth to the story of his preparation for the Patriots, so the NFL world ran with his comments on social media on Monday night.

Not one lie told 👀 https://t.co/sW5BrUlrCx — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) September 21, 2021

Absolutely wild that Peyton has held court for like a few minutes on how he thinks the Patriots bugged locker rooms — Arif Hasan, football season enjoyer 🏈 (@ArifHasanNFL) September 21, 2021

Love Peyton Manning hinting at/suggesting Patriots operatives bugging the Colts' complex. — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) September 21, 2021

True or not, Manning’s bashing of the Patriots made for some incredible television. The Manning brothers continue to impress with their supplementary Monday Night Football telecast, which NFL fans have quickly taken note of.

Never going back to the main broadcast https://t.co/WMu6scUbX1 — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) September 21, 2021

It wasn’t a fluke… Peyton and Eli broadcast off to a great start again. Informative analysis and Patriots-hating shots at Belicheck — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 21, 2021

Manning might face some backlash for his comments about the Patriots, either from Bill Belichick or perhaps former New England great Tom Brady. Time will if he doubles down on his story or tries to downplay the situation and say he was kidding around.

No matter what the outcome is, Peyton, Eli and ESPN have created one of the most entertaining broadcasts in sports.