NFL World Reacts To The Adam Vinatieri News

A closeup of Adam Vinatieri warming up.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 30: Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after breaking the NFL record for most field goals made, in the 2nd quarter against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

This afternoon, legendary NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri made it official. He is retiring from the game of football.

Vinatieri announced the news on “The Pat McAfee Show.” The four-time Super Bowl champion last kicked in the NFL during the 2019 season, but had been continuing to train in preparation for a comeback.

However, Vinatieri recently said that he was beginning to face the reality that he would not be able to resume his playing career.

“Every time I try to go out and push it, it pushes back a little bit, which in a weird way, puts the writing on the wall,” Vinatieri told Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. “I haven’t officially, like, given up by any means. But it’s not coming back the way I thought it would or wanted it to.”

So now, after 24 seasons–14 in Indianapolis and 10 with New England–and countless clutch kicks, Vinatieri is hanging up his cleats. Immediately after he revealed the news, tributes poured in from around the football world.

Specialists aren’t particularly well-represented in Canton, but without a doubt, Vinatieri deserves to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, most likely on the first ballot.

We’ll find out if he will be in five years. In the meantime, enjoy retirement and hats off on an incredible career.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.