NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton Getting Benched Today

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton smiles.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots smiles during warm ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

For the second week in a row, Cam Newton turned in a poor performance. This time, however, he was benched during the game.

After completing only nine passes (on 15 attempts) for 98 yards and three interceptions, Newton was pulled in the second half with the Patriots down big against the San Francisco 49ers.

With today’s loss, New England fell to 2-4 on the season. In the last two games–losses to San Francisco and Denver–Newton has failed to throw for a touchdown while simultaneously tossing five interceptions.

Today’s benching was largely due to Newton’s struggles, but we have to think Bill Belichick also did it to get his veteran QB some rest during a lost game. No sense in risking Newton getting hurt or have him continue to play poorly with the game out of hand.

The onetime NFL MVP was pulled in favor of Jarrett Stidham, who was awful as well, throwing for 64 yards and an interception. Not surprisingly, Newton’s benching elicited plenty of reaction from fans and pundits alike.

All things considered, this is probably the lowest the Patriots franchise has been in a long time. They need to get things turned around quickly.

Fortunately, they do have a few winnable games coming up, such as against the Jets in Week 9, the Texans in Week 11 and the Chargers in Week 13.


