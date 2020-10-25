NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton Getting Benched Today

For the second week in a row, Cam Newton turned in a poor performance. This time, however, he was benched during the game.

After completing only nine passes (on 15 attempts) for 98 yards and three interceptions, Newton was pulled in the second half with the Patriots down big against the San Francisco 49ers.

With today’s loss, New England fell to 2-4 on the season. In the last two games–losses to San Francisco and Denver–Newton has failed to throw for a touchdown while simultaneously tossing five interceptions.

Today’s benching was largely due to Newton’s struggles, but we have to think Bill Belichick also did it to get his veteran QB some rest during a lost game. No sense in risking Newton getting hurt or have him continue to play poorly with the game out of hand.

The onetime NFL MVP was pulled in favor of Jarrett Stidham, who was awful as well, throwing for 64 yards and an interception. Not surprisingly, Newton’s benching elicited plenty of reaction from fans and pundits alike.

A mercy benching coming for Cam Newton 😢 — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 25, 2020

Jarrett Stidham has replaced Cam Newton at QB for the Patriots. Newton finishes his ugly, ugly day 9/15 for 98 yards and 3 INT. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 25, 2020

Cam Newton isn’t just having trouble completing passes, he’s having trouble throwing a football. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 25, 2020

The 49ers have scored 5 times. Cam Newton has completed 6 passes. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 25, 2020

Cam Newton looks terrible today. Hasn't been the same since getting the positive test and missing close to two weeks of practice. — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) October 25, 2020

How the hell did this Cam Newton go toe to toe with Russell Wilson in Seattle a few weeks ago? — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 25, 2020

Cam Newton has thrown 0 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in the last two games. He has been benched for Jarrett Stidham. pic.twitter.com/yp41t5qsc9 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 25, 2020

All things considered, this is probably the lowest the Patriots franchise has been in a long time. They need to get things turned around quickly.

Fortunately, they do have a few winnable games coming up, such as against the Jets in Week 9, the Texans in Week 11 and the Chargers in Week 13.