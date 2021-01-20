NFL World Reacts To Comment From Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, made some waves on social media earlier this week when she responded to a comment about Tom Brady.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to the NFC Championship Game. The New England Patriots, meanwhile, didn’t even make the playoffs.

One fan suggested on Instagram that Belichick should be criticized for pushing Brady out of New England. Holliday was not happy with that comment.

“And you have all the answers evidently? Holliday replied. “Tom didn’t score last night … not once! Defense won that game. Were you even watching? OTOH (on the other hand) — I’m happy for Tom’s career! Why can’t you be?”

Holliday would know more about the Belichick-Brady relationship than most, but she didn’t get everything right there. Brady threw multiple touchdown passes against the Saints, even if the Buccaneers’ defense set him up a lot.

It’s clear that this Brady vs. Belichick storyline isn’t going away anytime soon, especially if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl.

Bill Belichick's long-time girlfriend Linda Holliday made this comment on IG when a fan correctly said Belichick drove @TomBrady away. Seems like there is some unhappiness there. She's also wrong, Brady had 3 TDs, 0 INTs vs #Saints and had nearly 400 yards vs #WFT a week prior pic.twitter.com/X8HtfOjbnO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 19, 2021

Holliday ended up following up on her comment, clarifying that she just meant that Brady was helped by his defense a lot. She’s not wrong there, as the Buccaneers picked off Drew Brees three times over the course of the game.

Update: Linda Holliday had a follow up about her previous comment on Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/sYrq7LgqZY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 20, 2021

Still, it’s odd to see this kind of move on social media.

After a harmless Patriots fan comments on Head Coach Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday’s, Instagram post. Linda responds. I don’t think this is part of the “Patriots Way” pic.twitter.com/DQ2l3QYlvD — Harrison Chase (@HarrisonChase5) January 19, 2021

The Bucs, meanwhile, are set to kick off against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

The game will start at 3:05 p.m. E.T. on FOX.