The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Comment From Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend

bill belichick and his longtime girlfriend linda hollidayATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and girlfriend Linda Holliday talk with the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, made some waves on social media earlier this week when she responded to a comment about Tom Brady.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to the NFC Championship Game. The New England Patriots, meanwhile, didn’t even make the playoffs.

One fan suggested on Instagram that Belichick should be criticized for pushing Brady out of New England. Holliday was not happy with that comment.

“And you have all the answers evidently? Holliday replied. “Tom didn’t score last night … not once! Defense won that game. Were you even watching? OTOH (on the other hand) — I’m happy for Tom’s career! Why can’t you be?”

Holliday would know more about the Belichick-Brady relationship than most, but she didn’t get everything right there. Brady threw multiple touchdown passes against the Saints, even if the Buccaneers’ defense set him up a lot.

It’s clear that this Brady vs. Belichick storyline isn’t going away anytime soon, especially if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl.

Holliday ended up following up on her comment, clarifying that she just meant that Brady was helped by his defense a lot. She’s not wrong there, as the Buccaneers picked off Drew Brees three times over the course of the game.

Still, it’s odd to see this kind of move on social media.

The Bucs, meanwhile, are set to kick off against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

The game will start at 3:05 p.m. E.T. on FOX.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.