NFL World Reacts To Crazy Goal Line Sequence In Patriots-Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on the field in Seattle.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 27: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after throwing an interception to Ryan Neal #35 of the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter in the game at CenturyLink Field on September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys head into halftime trailing the Patriots 14-10 after an insane goal-line stand by New England right before intermission.

Just before the two-minute warning, the Cowboys had first and goal at the New England 1-yard-line. After consecutive runs by Ezekiel Elliott were stuffed for no gain, Dallas tried to sneak it with Dak Prescott on third down.

It looked like Dak got in–but the officials disagreed. The Cowboys didn’t challenge the play, and instead tried another quarterback sneak on fourth down.

This time, the refs said Dak scored, but a subsequent review concluded he fumbled the ball before breaking the plane. As a result, the Patriots maintained their lead and took over possession.

The entire sequence was rather wild, especially considering the Cowboys appeared to get screwed out of six points on third down.

If New England hangs on in the second half, we can point to this goal-line stand as a major factor. The Patriots also intercepted a Prescott pass in the end zone earlier in the game.

On the offensive side of the ball, New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been as efficient as possible, completing all seven passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. Damien Harris has also rushed for 34 yards and a score.

The Cowboys have moved the ball all game, but have only 10 points to show for it. We’ll see if they can break through with their high-octane offense in the final 30 minutes.

Cowboys-Patriots can be seen on CBS.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.