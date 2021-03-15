NFL World Reacts To The Matt Judon Free Agency News

The Spun

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Jihad Ward #53 and Matt Judon #99 of the Baltimore RavensCLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Jihad Ward #53 and Matt Judon #99 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier: The legal tampering period is underway, and NFL free agency is off to a roaring start for one team: the New England Patriots.

The Patriots already agreed to deals with tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux today. Now, Bill Belichick has bagged one of the top available pass rushers on the market.

Former Baltimore Ravens EDGE Matt Judon has signed with New England, according to multiple reports. The deal is for a reported $56 million ($32 million guaranteed) over four years.

It seems pretty clear that Belichick is fed up with finishing in third place in the AFC East after doing it one time. He’s determined to not let it happen again.

The Patriots’ uncharacteristic aggressiveness in the free agent market has led to a lot of reaction around the league.

New England is likely not done, and could still make some moves along the offensive line and at wide receiver. Don’t forget about quarterback either.

Cam Newton is returning to the Pats, but we wouldn’t put it past Belichick to try to make a splash at the most important position either in free agency or via the draft.

Update: New England is also adding free agent cornerback Jalen Mills.

Busy times up in Foxboro.


