NFL World Reacts To The Matt Judon Free Agency News

The legal tampering period is underway, and NFL free agency is off to a roaring start for one team: the New England Patriots.

The Patriots already agreed to deals with tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux today. Now, Bill Belichick has bagged one of the top available pass rushers on the market.

Former Baltimore Ravens EDGE Matt Judon has signed with New England, according to multiple reports. The deal is for a reported $56 million ($32 million guaranteed) over four years.

It seems pretty clear that Belichick is fed up with finishing in third place in the AFC East after doing it one time. He’s determined to not let it happen again.

The Patriots’ uncharacteristic aggressiveness in the free agent market has led to a lot of reaction around the league.

And absolutely wild first day for Bill Belichick, addressing the Patriots positions of perceived need: QB: ????

TE: Jonnu Smith

WR: ????

DT: Davon Godchaux

EDGE: Matt Judon https://t.co/bKvFEnSvM2 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) March 15, 2021

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady squaring off in an arms race on the first day of free agency is just the juice this offseason needed. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 15, 2021

Busy Bill strikes again https://t.co/BjNOuhCjUn — WEEI (@WEEI) March 15, 2021

This one should be expensive. https://t.co/VFkopfHwF0 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 15, 2021

Patriots putting all that money under the cap to use! https://t.co/aWllpSnvKE — John Glennon (@glennonsports) March 15, 2021

This is HUGE. great player https://t.co/07tv966Zj2 — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) March 15, 2021

New England is likely not done, and could still make some moves along the offensive line and at wide receiver. Don’t forget about quarterback either.

Cam Newton is returning to the Pats, but we wouldn’t put it past Belichick to try to make a splash at the most important position either in free agency or via the draft.

Update: New England is also adding free agent cornerback Jalen Mills.

More for the Patriots: Former Eagles DB Jalen Mills to the Patriots on a 4-year, $24 million deal including $9M guaranteed, @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Busy times up in Foxboro.