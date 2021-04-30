The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patriots Taking Mac Jones

Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after winning the national championshipMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In the months leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, there were plenty of jokes made about the New England Patriots drafting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

On Thursday night, those jokes became reality. New England took Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round, making him the fifth quarterback off the board.

Amazingly, Bill Belichick didn’t even have to trade up to land Jones, who many suspected would wind up in New England because his playing style (and body type) is that of a poor man’s Tom Brady, and the fact the Patriots love Alabama players.

The Patriots’ selection of Jones left Twitter abuzz.

Jones will now go from the most successful college football program in the country to the most successful NFL franchise of the 21st century. Like at Alabama, there’s a chance he won’t begin his career in New England as the starter.

The Patriots still have Cam Newton under contract for the 2021 season. It wouldn’t surprise us to see Newton beat Jones out for the starting role, only to have the rookie take over the reins later in the season.


