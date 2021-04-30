NFL World Reacts To The Patriots Taking Mac Jones

In the months leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, there were plenty of jokes made about the New England Patriots drafting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

On Thursday night, those jokes became reality. New England took Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round, making him the fifth quarterback off the board.

Amazingly, Bill Belichick didn’t even have to trade up to land Jones, who many suspected would wind up in New England because his playing style (and body type) is that of a poor man’s Tom Brady, and the fact the Patriots love Alabama players.

The Patriots’ selection of Jones left Twitter abuzz.

Mac Jones at 15 is a steal for the #Patriots — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) April 30, 2021

Mac literally FALLS to NE?!?? — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 30, 2021

Good for Mac Jones. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) April 30, 2021

Bill Belichick, who has been anything but a genius when it comes to drafting, just made a mistake taking Mac Jones. He's certainly no Brady. Slower release. Below-average arm. Can get a little panicky. Good luck, Coach Subway. Brady is on his way to winning a 2nd SBowl in Tompa. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 30, 2021

hahahahahahahahaha of course https://t.co/e0CFJC9zDT — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 30, 2021

Mac Jones is the most accurate QB in this draft class. He's also, according to the coaches and scouts I talked to, the smartest. And now he's a Patriot. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2021

As aggressive as the Patriots were in free agency, they sit tight in the draft and watch the QB whom many see hints of Tom Brady in, fall in their laps. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 30, 2021

Amazing. Mac Jones falls to @Patriots. How did this happen? — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) April 30, 2021

LOL. Mac Jones to the Patriots. He’ll win eleventy-billion Super Bowls. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) April 30, 2021

Jones will now go from the most successful college football program in the country to the most successful NFL franchise of the 21st century. Like at Alabama, there’s a chance he won’t begin his career in New England as the starter.

The Patriots still have Cam Newton under contract for the 2021 season. It wouldn’t surprise us to see Newton beat Jones out for the starting role, only to have the rookie take over the reins later in the season.