NFL World Reacts To The Stephon Gilmore News

The New England Patriots assembled for mandatory minicamp on Monday. As expected, cornerback Stephon Gilmore was not in attendance.

Gilmore is in the final year of a five-year contract and is unhappy with his salary. The four-time Pro Bowler and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is set to earn $7 million this season.

Gilmore is expected to miss the entire three-day minicamp, which will earn him over $93,000 in fines. Considering he’ll turn 31 in September and is unlikely to be extended by New England, it is conceivable Gilmore may get traded at some point.

Indeed, Gilmore was mentioned in trade rumors last season and before the 2021 NFL Draft, and already Rams star Jalen Ramsey is trying to recruit him to Los Angeles.

Elsewhere, the reaction from around the league includes speculation from various media members about Gilmore potentially fitting on the team they cover.

We’re not quite there yet in regards to Gilmore getting traded, as there is still time for he and the Patriots to work things out. However, if Gilmore is intent on standing his ground, we’d imagine Bill Belichick will do the same.

If that’s the case, the two-time All-Pro will be playing elsewhere this fall.