NFL World Reacts To Shocking Stephon Gilmore News

Stephon Gilmore on the sidelines for the Patriots.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 27: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots woke up the NFL this morning when they released two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since the summer due to an ailing quad. He and the team had also been involved in a contract dispute, as Gilmore wanted an extension in the final year of his current deal.

The Patriots were unwilling to give it to him though, and rather than wait until Week 6 to activate him from the PUP list, they decided to give him his outright release today. This won’t be the last we hear of Gilmore this season though.

By all accounts, the 31-year-old cover man is getting healthy, and can still play at a high enough level to help a contending team. It is expected that Gilmore won’t have to wait very long to find his next home.

Gilmore signed a five-year, $65 million free agent contract with New England in 2017. In four seasons with the Patriots, he recorded 185 tackles, 11 interceptions and 52 passes defensed in 56 games.

During his 2019 DPOY campaign, Gilmore led the NFL with six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also intercepted a pair of passes in New England’s run to the Super Bowl the year prior.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.