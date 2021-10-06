NFL World Reacts To Shocking Stephon Gilmore News

The New England Patriots woke up the NFL this morning when they released two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since the summer due to an ailing quad. He and the team had also been involved in a contract dispute, as Gilmore wanted an extension in the final year of his current deal.

The Patriots were unwilling to give it to him though, and rather than wait until Week 6 to activate him from the PUP list, they decided to give him his outright release today. This won’t be the last we hear of Gilmore this season though.

By all accounts, the 31-year-old cover man is getting healthy, and can still play at a high enough level to help a contending team. It is expected that Gilmore won’t have to wait very long to find his next home.

Chiefs sign yesterday https://t.co/6alysZr5wn — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 6, 2021

How long until Tom Brady recruits Stephon Gilmore to Tampa? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 6, 2021

Bucs have an obvious need at corner but the guys who are out are young and talented and several should be back at some point this season so I wonder how hard they would go after Gilmore. Especially when they just picked up Sherman. — Stephen White (@sgw94) October 6, 2021

The market for Stephon Gilmore, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, is expected to be robust. Multiple teams are expected to be interested, and the 31-year-old Gilmore should be recovered from his quad injury in the coming weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

It will be and he should get a new deal. Maybe a 3-4 year deal at top money. He’s that good when healthy — Booger (@ESPNBooger) October 6, 2021

NFL GMs hearing Stephon Gilmore is available pic.twitter.com/y6Wwya6xtS — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 6, 2021

It's rare to see a player of Stephon Gilmore's caliber become available mid-season. Effective at 4 PM ET today, he can sign with another team. Any team with a CB need – and there are many – will likely put in a call to at least gauge interest. One that should: the Chiefs. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 6, 2021

The Patriots releasing Stephon Gilmore. He told me 4 yrs ago he wanted to be a Cowboy. He and Diggs on the field together? — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) October 6, 2021

I'm told just now that the Tampa Bay #Bucs are at least one team that 'will definitely investigate,' CB Stephon Gilmore's availability, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 6, 2021

The Saints becoming a man coverage team in 2021 and then Stephon Gilmore becoming available is fate. I need it — Seth Galina (@pff_seth) October 6, 2021

Gilmore signed a five-year, $65 million free agent contract with New England in 2017. In four seasons with the Patriots, he recorded 185 tackles, 11 interceptions and 52 passes defensed in 56 games.

During his 2019 DPOY campaign, Gilmore led the NFL with six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also intercepted a pair of passes in New England’s run to the Super Bowl the year prior.