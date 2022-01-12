NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Assistant Coaches News

The Spun

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during a game.

It’s been a tough week for Bill Belichick’s former assistant coaches, that’s for sure.

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins officially parted ways with Brian Flores. This was a surprising decision considering he had back-to-back winning seasons.

A day later, the New York Giants fired Joe Judge. He finished his tenure in New York with an abysmal 10-23 record.

With Flores and Judge currently on the open market, there are no longer any Belichick assistants left as head coaches in the NFL.  It’s a stunning development when you consider how many times per year we hear about Belichick’s coaching tree.

“Worst coaching tree in football history,” one fan said.

“Teams will learn one day,” another fan said. “But I doubt any time soon.”

“It’s almost like Bill is a unique and legendary coach and such things aren’t easily replicable just by proximity,” Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire said.

“Belichick is the last man standing. Again,” a Patriots tweeted in response to this development.

Josh McDaniels and Jerod Mayo could potentially land head coaching jobs this offseason. However, a deal isn’t imminent at this time.

As time continues to fly by, it’s becoming increasingly evident that Belichick’s success cannot be replicated elsewhere.

