Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick 'Hot Seat' News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall raised a lot of eyebrows this week with his comments about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

On the latest episode of Inside the NFL, Marshall said Belichick should be on the hot seat.

"Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots, they're 1-2," Marshall said. "Tom Brady has been gone for three years. I'll say it. Do you not want to say it? Do you guys not want to say it? Coach Bill Belichick, you're now on the hot seat. He's on the hot seat. Nobody wants to say it. I'll say it."

The rest of the Inside the NFL crew couldn't believe that Marshall made this statement. The same can be said about the majority of the football world.

One fan responded, "B marsh slowly but surely making his case in being inducted into the cornball hall of fame."

Another fan tweeted, "Are we sure former players make the best analysts?"

A third fan got straight to the point, writing "Shut up."

Life without Tom Brady hasn't been easy for Belichick and the Patriots, there's no doubt about it.

Should Belichick be on the hot seat though? It may be too early to make that type of statement.