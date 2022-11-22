NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Bye Week Admission

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots came off their bye week and beat the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon, their 14th straight win over their AFC East rival.

With a short week coming up before Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knew he had to find some additional time to prepare.

Belichick admitted to reporters today that his team used some time during the bye week to get ready for the Vikings.

Other coaches also probably use some of their bye week time to get a head start on opponents they will be facing after their first game back. Still, we can't blame some Jets fans for being exasperated by this news.

"Can't even get mad. 14 straight. God damnit. #jets," one tweeted.

"There isn’t a man on the planet I hate more than Belichick," added another.

"This dude [Belichick] could coach against us with his eyes closed I swear," said a third.

You can find more responses like these here, many of which are NSFW.

The Jets will have to wait until 2023 for another crack at Belichick. In the meantime, the Patriots and Vikings will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday on NBC.