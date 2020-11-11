NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Comment On The Jets

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick handed the New York Jets a pair of losses this week: one on the field, the other on the air.

On Tuesday, one day after beating the 0-9 Jets on Monday Night Football, Belichick told WEEI that his decision to resign as head coach of the Jets two decades ago was “one of the great moments of my career.”

Following the 1999 season, Belichick was promoted to be New York’s head coach after Bill Parcells retired. He held the job for roughly one day before quitting and eventually winding up in New England

“I just wasn’t going to stay there in that situation,” he said.

Belichick on @OMFonWEEI told ESPN showed clip of him resigning as coach of the Jets and he called it, "one of the great moments of my career." Added: "I just wasn't going to stay there in that situation."

In the history of the NFL, there might not be one man who has tortured a franchise more than Belichick has to the Jets.

This is just the latest example of that torment.