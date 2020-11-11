The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Comment On The Jets

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick crossing his arms during a game.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick handed the New York Jets a pair of losses this week: one on the field, the other on the air.

On Tuesday, one day after beating the 0-9 Jets on Monday Night Football, Belichick told WEEI that his decision to resign as head coach of the Jets two decades ago was “one of the great moments of my career.”

Following the 1999 season, Belichick was promoted to be New York’s head coach after Bill Parcells retired. He held the job for roughly one day before quitting and eventually winding up in New England

“I just wasn’t going to stay there in that situation,” he said.

Not shockingly, news of Belichick’s comments made it to NFL circles pretty quickly and caused some reactions on social media.

You can check out a few below.

In the history of the NFL, there might not be one man who has tortured a franchise more than Belichick has to the Jets.

This is just the latest example of that torment.


