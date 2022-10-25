NFL World Reacts To Bizarre Bill Belichick News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made a bold decision on Monday night, benching Mac Jones for Bailey Zappe in the second quarter of the game.

Belichick must have known that move would lead to a ton of questions from the media this week. That doesn't mean he'll answer Patriots reporters' questions though.

On Tuesday morning, Belichick was asked if Jones will be New England's starting quarterback when healthy.

"That’s a hypothetical question," Belichick responded. "So let’s see where that is and what that is."

Football fans around the country are trying to read between the lines.

"This is just a long winded way of saying no," one fan said.

"For the first time in a long time Bill is pissing me off," another fan wrote.

"Yeah this team is cooked," a Patriots fan tweeted.

Jones had 13 passing yards and an interception before being benched.

Zappe gave the Patriots a spark in the second quarter, leading back-to-back touchdown drives. He came back down to earth in the second half, tossing a pair of interceptions.

Next up for the Patriots is a showdown with the Jets. Belichick should announce a starting quarterback later this week.