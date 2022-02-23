For the past few months, Calvin Ridley has been mentioned in some trade rumors. A deal isn’t imminent at this time, but a betting favorite to acquire him has emerged.

Pro Football Focus revealed that Ridley’s odds are at +325 to join the New England Patriots this offseason. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Ridley linked to Bill Belichick’s squad.

Last month, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted: “Would not be surprised at all to see WR Calvin Ridley dealt to the New England Patriots this offseason.”

Though it shouldn’t surprise anyone, Patriots fans would love to see Ridley on the team.

“Please don’t get me hyped for nothing,” a Patriots fan tweeted.

Please don’t get my hyped for nothin https://t.co/RapMDexQ4n — Russ Hendrix (@russhendrix_) February 23, 2022

“Make it happen,” another fan said.

As for potential trade compensation, the Falcons’ fan base wants at least a first-round pick back in return.

“I’d do this for pick 21 and a 5th rounder immediately,” Adnan Ikic of The Falcoholic said.

I’d do this for pick 21 and a 5th rounder immediately https://t.co/8MQaqxDl3n — Adnan Ikic (@SayWhichWay) February 23, 2022

In October, Calvin Ridley announced he was stepping away from football.

“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley wrote in a statement. “This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future. I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time.”

It’s unclear when Ridley will be ready for action again.

When he’s on the field, Ridley is one of the best wide receivers in the game. During the 2020 season, the Alabama product had 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.