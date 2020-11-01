NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton’s Game-Losing Mistake

The New England Patriots lost in heartbreaking fashion to the rival Buffalo Bills today, suffering their fourth straight loss in the process. Unfortunately, Cam Newton played a crucial role in the loss with a game-losing mistake.

Down 24-21 late in the fourth quarter, Cam had the Patriots deep in Buffalo territory. Taking the ball from inside the red zone, he tried to scramble up the middle for a big play. But a Buffalo defender was locked in on him and had the perfect angle to hit the ball.

Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer punched the ball out of Cam’s arm, and safety Dean Marlowe scooped it up. Having deprived the Patriots of the ball, Buffalo ran out the clock for the win.

With the loss, the Patriots fell to 2-5 on the season. Worse still, they suffered their fourth straight loss – their biggest losing streak since 2002.

The NFL world has not been especially kind to Newton, who was once again merely average on the stat sheet.

The Pats were in field goal range but Cam Newton fumbles. Bills will win.#NFLTwitter #NEvsBUFpic.twitter.com/7YRzSXSVkV — SportsBetting.com (@WeSportsBetting) November 1, 2020

Live look at Belichick getting rid of Cam Newton 😂 pic.twitter.com/l17Au11Qw2 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 1, 2020

Cam Newton is getting tossed from New England. IDK what's next for him. — Ms. O (@Fabulousity201) November 1, 2020

Cam was playing so well. We had a rhythm. Smh I feel so bad for my dawg. @CameronNewton — Reginald 🇭🇹 Samson (@chieff_1) November 1, 2020

It’s been a rough few weeks for Cam to be sure. With his poor performances against the Broncos, 49ers and Bills, he’s running out of real defenses for his struggles.

The Patriots play the New York Jets next week – the only winless team in the NFL. If Cam and the Patriots can’t get back on track against the Gang Green dumpster fire, then there will be hell to pay.

Can Cam Newton overcome today’s mistake and beat the Jets next week?