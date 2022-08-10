NFL World Reacts To Concerning Patriots' Camp News

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Senior Football Advisor Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots walks on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 6, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Training camp allows teams to work out any potential issues on either side of the football. With that said, it sounds like the New England Patriots are going through some growing pains on offense.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, there have been too many "no-chance plays" for the offense during training camp.

"There have been at least a couple times in each training camp practice when quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are holding on to the ball for an extended period of time before either scrambling or throwing it away," Reiss said. "One play stood out to me on Thursday as Jones rolled out to his right and just flipped the football underhanded out of bounds. There was simply nothing there and Jones quickly seemed resigned to that outcome. It’s not that there haven’t been successful plays, but the chance of 'no-chance' plays has been notable."

The Patriots knew their offense would operate differently this year. After all, Josh McDaniels is no longer on the coaching staff.

Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is currently calling plays for New England's offense.

With the regular season just a month away, Patriots fans have already run out of patience with Patricia.

Last year, New England averaged 27.2 points per game. We'll see if Bill Belichick's squad can replicate that success this fall.

The Patriots open the season on Sept. 11 against the Miami Dolphins.