NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Significant Injury News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots warms up before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots' rushing attack took a hit this past Sunday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, running back Damien Harris suffered a hamstring injury.

Pelissero said tests are still being done on Harris. Nonetheless, the expectation is that he's going to miss multiple weeks.

The timing of this injury is unfortunate for New England. The offense just started clicking this past weekend against the Detroit Lions.

Now, the offense must find a way to keep things going without a serviceable running back in Harris.

"Not ideal," one fan said.

"It's time for the Rhamondre ascension," another fan wrote.

"Patriots will need yet another rookie to step," Taylor Kyles tweeted. "Pierre Strong has been RB3 since Ty Montgomery went down, but Strong’s really been a special teamer to this point. NE also has veteran JJ Taylor and fellow rook Kevin Harris on the practice squad."

A larger workload for Rhamondre Stevenson wouldn't be a bad thing. In Week 5, the Oklahoma product had 161 yards on 25 carries.

That being said, the Patriots will also need one of their other running backs on the depth chart to step up. Perhaps this injury will open the door for Pierre Strong Jr. to make an impact.