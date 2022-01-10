NFL World Reacts To Encouraging Patriots Injury News

As if losing to the rival Miami Dolphins in their regular season finale wasn’t frustrating enough, the New England Patriots lost star defensive lineman Christian Barmore to an injury. But the news on Monday was very encouraging.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the MRI on Barmore’s knee came back clean with no major injury revealed. Given that Barmore had to be carted off during yesterday’s game, that’s the best news anyone could ask for.

The rookie defensive lineman played in all 17 games for the Patriots this past season. He had 46 tackles, three tackles for loss and nine QB hits along with 1.5 sacks and two passes defended.

As you can imagine, Patriots fans are delighted that it wasn’t serious. Many are taking to Twitter right now and offering Barmore well wishes. Some are hopeful that this indicates he’ll be able to join them for their playoff run:

Awesome news for the #Patriots – Unknown if he'll be ready to go for this week but from the initial feeling it seemed like his 2022 season could have been in jeopardy. https://t.co/gdS9BtESw7 — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) January 10, 2022

Not sure what this means for the short term, but great news on Barmore avoiding major injury. Huge relief https://t.co/WqBkzHMerm — Derek Havens (@PatriotsHaven) January 10, 2022

Christian Barmore was a dominating force for two years at the University of Alabama. As a sophomore in 2020 he earned First-Team All-SEC honors and anchored the defensive line en route to a national title. He finished that season with 37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks.

Bill Belichick has been slow in making Barmore a full-time starter though. He’s only had a few games where h’es played more than two-thirds of team’s defensive snaps.

Hopefully Barmore is able to make a full recovery.