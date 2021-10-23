Earlier this week, former New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett made headlines with a comment about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Bro, we lost two games,” Bennett said. “One of them was because Jimmy Garoppolo was being a b—-. He decided not to play right before the game. Jacoby (Brissett) came out and played with a f—ed up thumb and played his heart out, but Jimmy was just being a b—- about it all.”

“He didn’t want to come out and do anything because his agent was trying to protect his body or some s— like that,” Bennett continued. “Which, I can’t fault him for that. But like, you should have made that decision on Thursday. Now it’s Sunday…”

His comments quickly went viral on social media and fan reactions came flooding in.

One fan noticed that neither McCourty twin was trying to stop Bennett from continuing with his comments.

I don't hear either McCourty telling Marty to stop. https://t.co/sKUAIJ7HGH — Vin, Art Respecter (@VincentTringale) October 22, 2021

Other fans noticed that Bennett held nothing back right from the start of his comments.

“Strong start to a take,” one person said.

Strong start to a take https://t.co/vdhJJNKH6u — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) October 22, 2021

Even 49ers fans know the rest of the football world doesn’t have a lot of love for Jimmy Garoppolo – for whatever reason.

Lmaooooooooo no one respects our QB https://t.co/EIPDy0iFTk — Alex👋 (@dbs408) October 22, 2021

Garoppolo has dealt with a series of injuries during his career. However, when he is healthy and on the field, his teams tend to win.

He’ll be back on the field this weekend for a game against the Indianapolis Colts.