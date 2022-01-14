NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Patriots News

The Patriots got some bad news on tackle Isaiah Wynn before Saturday’s playoff game against the Bills.

Wynn has been downgraded to out after officially being listed as questionable on Thursday.

Isaiah Wynn has been downgraded to OUT for #NEvsBUF. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 14, 2022

Wynn was limited in practice on Tuesday before not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. He usually starts at left tackle and protects Mac Jones’ blind side.

He was knocked out of New England’s week 18 game against Miami with an ankle injury and never returned in the second half.

Patriots fans didn’t have positive reactions when this news came out.

That's really good news for the Bills. https://t.co/CJFglM9YKE — Alex Seixeiro (@AlexSeixeiro) January 14, 2022

#Patriots will have some movement on their offensive line tomorrow. Isaiah Wynn won’t go. @wpri12 https://t.co/NdOcFSGwLJ — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) January 14, 2022

Patriots could go a couple different routes here. Simplest is to just insert Justin Herron in his place like last week, but they could also opt for: LT: Trent Brown

LG: Ted Karras

C: David Andrews

RG: Shaq Mason

RT: Michael Onwenu https://t.co/VLLICF5yhh — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) January 14, 2022

That’s not ideal. When Wynn went down, the Patriots inserted Justin Herron at left tackle. Another option is to move Trent Brown to LT and start Michael Onwenu at RT https://t.co/iUuNuvrhUL — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 14, 2022

Look for the Patriots to start Justin Herron at left tackle in Wynn’s place. He made two starts for Wynn in Weeks 5 & 6. #Bills #NEvsBUF https://t.co/VxtuI5V4mc — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) January 14, 2022

Big loss for Patriots run game. https://t.co/v1xI78auPG — The Herd Report (@TheHerdReport) January 14, 2022

This looks to be a game where we could see some old-fashioned smash-mouth football. The high temperature in Buffalo isn’t expected to get above 10 degrees.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET with a spot in the divisional round on the line.