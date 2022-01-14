NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Patriots News

The Spun

A closeup of a New England Patriots football helmet. The team will be without David Andrews in Week 3.ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Patriots got some bad news on tackle Isaiah Wynn before Saturday’s playoff game against the Bills.

Wynn has been downgraded to out after officially being listed as questionable on Thursday.

Wynn was limited in practice on Tuesday before not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. He usually starts at left tackle and protects Mac Jones’ blind side.

He was knocked out of New England’s week 18 game against Miami with an ankle injury and never returned in the second half.

Patriots fans didn’t have positive reactions when this news came out.

This looks to be a game where we could see some old-fashioned smash-mouth football. The high temperature in Buffalo isn’t expected to get above 10 degrees.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET with a spot in the divisional round on the line.

