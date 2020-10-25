The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To How Bad The Patriots Look Today

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 20: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are getting crushed by the San Francisco 49ers today. Just weeks after they looked like they were back among the NFL elite, they’re facing the potential of a 2-4 start.

It’s been a group effort of awfulness on the part of the Patriots today. QB Cam Newton has completed only twice as many passes to his own players as to the 49ers defense. He’s 4-of-8 for 30 yards with two interceptions at halftime.

The defense hasn’t been much better. They’ve given up over 300 yards of offense with a pretty even split between rushing and passing yards.

49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is averaging over 6.5 yards per carry and has two touchdown. QB Jimmy Garoppolo is 14-of-19 for 181 yards and two picks.

The 49ers are leading the Patriots 23-3 at halftime, though the game feels more lopsided than that.

After years of great football with Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe before him, the awful football being played feels reminiscent of the terrible 1990s Patriots teams to some people.

The Patriots are fortunate to have gone so long with mostly good-to-great football. Ten Super Bowl appearances and six wins in the last 25 years is a period of sustained success that most fans would give anything for.

But as Tom Brady continues to thrive in Tampa Bay, people are starting to concede to the idea that he was a bigger part of their success than they’ve admitted.

The Patriots are rarely out of a game when Bill Belichick is in charge. But this feels like a deficit they can’t come back from.

The game is being played on CBS.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.