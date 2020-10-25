NFL World Reacts To How Bad The Patriots Look Today

The New England Patriots are getting crushed by the San Francisco 49ers today. Just weeks after they looked like they were back among the NFL elite, they’re facing the potential of a 2-4 start.

It’s been a group effort of awfulness on the part of the Patriots today. QB Cam Newton has completed only twice as many passes to his own players as to the 49ers defense. He’s 4-of-8 for 30 yards with two interceptions at halftime.

The defense hasn’t been much better. They’ve given up over 300 yards of offense with a pretty even split between rushing and passing yards.

49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is averaging over 6.5 yards per carry and has two touchdown. QB Jimmy Garoppolo is 14-of-19 for 181 yards and two picks.

The 49ers are leading the Patriots 23-3 at halftime, though the game feels more lopsided than that.

After years of great football with Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe before him, the awful football being played feels reminiscent of the terrible 1990s Patriots teams to some people.

49ers 23, Patriots 3 (halftime): Feels like 1992 again in Foxboro. Some bad, bad football being played, and no one in the stands. Cam Newton’s stat line: 4-of-8 for 30 yards, 2 INT. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 25, 2020

The Patriots literally haven't looked this bad in DECADES. — Conor McKenna (@mckennaconor) October 25, 2020

I've been watching @Patriots football closely since the '80's… you wouldn't believe it with Belichick still here, but this team, on this day, looks like a sample of the bad old days. Tell your kids: the bad old days were baaaad. #SFvsNE pic.twitter.com/Ol7y2tdhxt — Dave Mager (@DaveMagerNews) October 25, 2020

The Patriots are fortunate to have gone so long with mostly good-to-great football. Ten Super Bowl appearances and six wins in the last 25 years is a period of sustained success that most fans would give anything for.

But as Tom Brady continues to thrive in Tampa Bay, people are starting to concede to the idea that he was a bigger part of their success than they’ve admitted.

The Patriots are rarely out of a game when Bill Belichick is in charge. But this feels like a deficit they can’t come back from.

The game is being played on CBS.