NFL World Reacts To Julian Edelman's Quarterback Pick

A quarterback controversy is brewing in New England. Over the past two weeks, a lot of buzz has been surrounding Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Zappe, who was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of this year's draft, has played well this season. He has completed 72.9 percent of his pass attempts for 596 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

The Patriots have been starting Zappe at quarterback because Mac Jones is dealing with an ankle injury. Once he's ready to return, Bill Belichick will have an important decision to make.

Julian Edelman, who had a very successful career under Belichick's leadership, shared his thoughts on the Patriots' quarterback situation this week. He believes Zappe has to be the team's starter if he continues to play at a high level.

"If he [Zappe] continues to play the way he's playing right now, he has to be the starter," Edelman said. "Mac Jones will be coming off a high-ankle sprain. His strength in the pocket is his ability to move. If he can't stick his foot in the ground, if he can't plant his foot, there are going to be some deficiencies. Zappe matched Mac's best game last year on the road against the Cleveland Browns."

These comments from Edelman sparked a lot of reactions on Twitter.

"Edelman speaking facts," one fan tweeted. "Zappe has to be the starter."

"This isn't some revelation guys Jules is literally saying 'if this kid is essentially perfect every single week he has to be the starter' I feel as thought that's extremely obvious," a second fan said. "This isn't front page news."

"Mac's best road game last year was the same as Zappe's so he ain’t wrong on that," another fan wrote.

The Patriots haven't yet decided if Jones will start once he's back to full strength.

Zappe and the Patriots will face the Bears this upcoming Monday.