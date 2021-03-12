NFL World Reacts To Latest Cam Newton, Patriots News

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots shocked the NFL world this Friday morning, signing quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

Newton had just 2,657 passing yards, eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this past season. At times, it looked like the former MVP wasn’t at full strength.

However, the Patriots are evidently confident in Newton’s ability to bounce back from that disappointing campaign. Why else would they give him $14 million for next season?

Shortly after the deal was announced, NFL fans raced to Twitter to share their thoughts on it. Patriots running back Damien Harris even commented on Newton’s new contract.

It’s safe to say that Harris is excited to have Newton back on the squad, as he tweeted “I LOVE IT HERE!”

Several fans are sharing Newton’s recent interview on ‘I AM ATHLETE.’ He raved about Belichick during his time on that show.

“I think Bill Belichick is the most misunderstood person in all of sports,” Newton said. “He dope as s**t. He is a cool dude.”

After reading that remark, maybe we shouldn’t be that surprised that Belichick and Newton are back together for the 2021 season.

Cam Newton talking about Bill Belichick recently: “I think Bill Belichick is the most misunderstood person in all of sports. He dope as s**t. He is a cool dude.” Back together for another year. pic.twitter.com/ahAcsuRJ3V — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 12, 2021

It’s worth mentioning that Newton’s deal doesn’t rule out the Patriots from adding another quarterback via free agency or the draft.

New England could end up adding a quarterback to its roster in this year’s draft, such as Mac Jones or Trey Lance. For now though, it’ll be Cam Newton running the show.