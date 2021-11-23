NFL World Reacts To Mac Jones’ Controversial Opinion

With Thanksgiving coming up, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was asked about his food preferences while on Merloni & Fauria. During his time on the show, Jones revealed that he’s not a fan of apple pie.

“I don’t like apple pie,” Jones said on Merloni & Fauria. “I don’t like any of the pies.”

Jones has won a lot of fans over because of his success on the football field, but his take about apple pies is not sitting well with the NFL world.

“Mac Jones hates apple pie,” Jeff Howe of The Athletic tweeted. “Matt Judon hates mac and cheese. The Patriots are coming unglued.”

“APPLE PIE IS AMERICAN. MAC JONES CANNOT BE A PATRIOT. RENAME THE PATRIOTS TO THE NEW ENGLAND COMMIES,” Jess Root of Cards Wire said. “I mean, not really, but it’s fun.”

“Always knew something was off about McCorkle,” an NFL fan said.

Although most NFL fans disagree with Jones’ take on apple pie, there are some people who agree with him.

“I stand with Mac Jones,” Meghan Ottolini of the Boston Herald said. “Pie is trash.”

“He’s right,” an NFL fan tweeted. “Pie is trash. All of it. Big Mac Jones fan.”

There’s no doubt pie is one of the staples of Thanksgiving, but Jones is obviously entitled to his opinion.

Do you agree with Mac Jones’ take on apple pie?