NFL World Reacts To Mac Jones’ Performance Tonight

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mac Jones has mainly been good for the Patriots this season but he’s been anything but that on Saturday against the Colts.

New England went scoreless through the first three quarters of the game as Jones was missing routine throws and also threw a couple of interceptions.

It’s what helped turn the tide in the Colts’ favor as they were up 20-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Since then, Jones was able to hit Hunter Henry for a touchdown pass and then add a field goal to make it a 20-10 game.

Despite that, the NFL world has had mostly negative reactions to Jones’ performance.

As some said, Carson Wentz has also played poorly. He doesn’t even have 100 yards through the air yet and is completing less than 50% of his passes.

This will be a game where both head coaches will want to burn the tape of their quarterback’s play.

