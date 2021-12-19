NFL World Reacts To Mac Jones’ Performance Tonight

Mac Jones has mainly been good for the Patriots this season but he’s been anything but that on Saturday against the Colts.

New England went scoreless through the first three quarters of the game as Jones was missing routine throws and also threw a couple of interceptions.

It’s what helped turn the tide in the Colts’ favor as they were up 20-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Since then, Jones was able to hit Hunter Henry for a touchdown pass and then add a field goal to make it a 20-10 game.

Despite that, the NFL world has had mostly negative reactions to Jones’ performance.

Uhhh Mac Jones tonight pic.twitter.com/TNqVSwdxYm — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 19, 2021

Mac Jones has two picks — one of which was AWFUL — but still has also been the better quarterback so far tonight. For what that's worth. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 19, 2021

I don’t think Mac Jones has it tonight. — Rich Keefe (@Keefe21) December 19, 2021

Mac Jones looking like Yacht Club JaMarcus Russell tonight??? pic.twitter.com/KGZojfmDoE — Oluwajomiloju 🇳🇬 (@JomiAdeniran) December 19, 2021

Folks if we can all agree on something it’s that Mac Jones is having a bad game so far. It’s OK. We are excited to have him as our team’s quarterback, but he is not playing well tonight. — Fitzy (@FitzyGFY) December 19, 2021

Mac Jones is looking like bad Jimmy G tonight. — Randy Wilkins (@pamsson) December 19, 2021

Based on Twitter we’re going to see what Mac Jones is made of tonight. — Jamey Eisenberg (@JameyEisenberg) December 19, 2021

As some said, Carson Wentz has also played poorly. He doesn’t even have 100 yards through the air yet and is completing less than 50% of his passes.

This will be a game where both head coaches will want to burn the tape of their quarterback’s play.