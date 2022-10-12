NFL World Reacts To Mac Jones Practice News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have been without second-year quarterback Mac Jones for the past two weeks due to an ankle injury. Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe have been holding down the fort during his absence.

Hoyer started for the Patriots in Week 4 but suffered a concussion early in the game. Zappe stepped in and looked solid, completing 10-of-15 pass attempts for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Zappe made his first career NFL start this past Sunday against the Detroit Lions. He finished the game with 188 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

While it's possible Zappe starts again this Sunday, it's worth noting the Patriots listed Jones as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Although that's a positive update on Jones, it doesn't sound like New England's fan base is jumping for joy over this news.

"Yes, he is incredibly limited," a fan jokingly said.

"Keep him on the bench," another fan wrote.

"We're starting Zappe," a Patriots fan tweeted.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn't provided much information on the team's quarterback situation for Week 6.

"We'll see what it looks like today and go from there," Belichick told reporters, via CBS Sports.

Jones had 786 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions in the team's first three games.

The Patriots will release their final injury report for Week 6 on Friday.