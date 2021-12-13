The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mac Jones’ Surprising Admission

The more Mac Jones opens up to people about who he is, the more we realize how perfect he is for the New England Patriots. His most recent admission is a perfect example of that.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Jones was asked what his favorite Christmas song is. He replied that he doesn’t have a particular favorite song, but loves any Christmas song by Taylor Swift.

“I don’t really have one, but anything like Taylor Swift & Christmas because of my girlfriend. I don’t have one for you guys,” Jones said.

Jones then stirred the pot even more by revealing that he doesn’t have any favorite Christmas movies. He pledged to watch more.

“No. I need to watch more movies, though,” Jones said.

NFL fans had two distinct reactions to Mac Jones’ admission. The first is lamenting how Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has already turned him into a “bland robot”:

Others are taking time to revel in the fact that Jones is a big Taylor Swift fan, or “Swiftie/Swifty”:

Mac Jones is having a superb rookie season and is on pace to win Rookie of the Year honors. He’s 9-4 as a starter with a 70.3-percent completion rate, 2,869 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

But much like so many other great players to come and go through the Bill Belichick wringer, Jones doesn’t seem to have much to say that’s interesting anymore.

