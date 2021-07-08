NFL World Reacts To N’Keal Harry’s Trade Market

After the agent for N’Keal Harry publicly announced that the New England Patriots wide receiver is seeking a trade, reports of what that trade might entail began to emerge.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday that Harry will likely command a conditional sixth-round pick in a trade. More importantly, teams are “expected to have interest” in trading for the former Arizona State star.

Specifically, Harry is going to be targeted as a “contested catch guy” and someone who can be used on deep balls and in the red zone. But he is not viewed as a fit for offenses that rely on “speed-and-precision.”

Nevertheless, fans of just about every NFL team are taking to the comments section, expressing their hopes that their team trades for Harry. Some are willing to give a little more than a sixth-round pick to land the Patriots receiver:

I really hope the Lions get him. 6th round pick for a guy who was a first rounder 2 years ago. Low risk move and he has upside. https://t.co/WgwElZIor5 — 🇮🇹🇧🇷isaiah (@zayrevived) July 8, 2021

The #49ers don’t have their 2022 6th-round pick, as it was used in the Jordan Willis trade. But they have 3 7th-round picks that probably could be used. SF could certainly use a big red-zone target who can make contested catches alongside Aiyuk/Samuel/Kittle. https://t.co/1AcCSR3Qyf — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) July 8, 2021

N’Keal Harry was the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a two-time First-Team All-Pac-12 selection at Arizona State, but has struggled to make an impact.

As a rookie, Harry had 12 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. The following year, Bill Belichick attempted to convert him to a tight end, but still only got 33 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns out of him.

A change of scenery at this point is probably inevitable. But his value has gone down so much that the Patriots will be lucky to get anything worth having.

Where do you think N’Keal Harry will play in 2021?