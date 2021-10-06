NFL World Reacts To Panthers, Stephon Gilmore Trade News

The Spun

Stephon Gilmore on the sidelines for the Patriots.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 27: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers augmented their secondary once again, adding All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore to their ranks in a last-minute trade with the New England Patriots.

New England were reportedly all set to release Gilmore later today. But the Panthers swooped in with a 2023 sixth-round pick to pry him from Gillette Stadium at the last minute.

Gilmore missed five games last season due to injury and started this season on the reserve/PUP list. He has yet to play a down in 2021. But for the most part, people are surprised that the deal seems so lopsided in Carolina’s favor.

Some people were wondering why the compensation for a player two years removed from winning Defensive Player of the Year cost the Panthers so little. For context, the Chicago Bears gave up the same compensation for wide receiver Jakeem Grant earlier this week. The Minnesota Vikings traded a sixth for backup tight end Chris Herndon.

FOX Sports analyst “Cousin Sal” joked that the move reunites quarterback Sam Darnold with “another favorite target” in Gilmore. He picked off Darnold once in 2018 during the infamous “seeing ghosts” game.

The Carolina Panthers currently boast the No. 3 defense in the NFL. Their passing defense ranks No. 2 in terms of passing yards allowed.

If Gilmore gets healthy in a few weeks, they might be able to make the case for best defense in the NFL come midseason.

Who do you think won the Stephon Gilmore trade between the Pats and Panthers?

