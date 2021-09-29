NFL World Reacts To Patriots’ Crushing Injury News

On Wednesday afternoon, the New England Patriots received some devastating news on running back James White – who suffered a tough hip injury last weekend.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates, White is expected to miss the rest of the season. The 29-year-old reportedly suffered a hip subluxation during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

It’s a massive loss for the Patriots on the field, but perhaps and even bigger loss off the field. As one Patriots reporter noted, White is one of the most veteran leaders in the locker room.

“Difficult to overstate James White’s importance on the field and in the locker room. After returning to the Pats on a 1-year deal, a cruel end to his 2021 season. Wishing him full health for 2022,” Patriots reporter Bob Socci said.

Fans were obviously devastated by the loss of White for the season.

White and rookie quarterback Mac Jones developed immediate chemistry this offseason and Jones often looked White’s way over the first three games of the season.

In three games, White gained 38 yards and scored a touchdown on 10 carries while catching 12 passes for 94 yards.

Damien Harris has been the lead back over the course of the first three weeks. Brandon Bolden, Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor could all see an increased workload with White out.

Up next fo the Patriots is a contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.