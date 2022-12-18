NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Embarrassing Move Sunday

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view as fans hold up cards to celebrate the New England Patriots Super Bowl championships at the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots' offense has been a slog to watch for much of the season.

In the first half of today's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots' offensive issues again reared their head. In the second quarter, New England drove to the Raiders' 2-yard line and then gained one yard on 1st-and-goal.

On second down, Mac Jones threw incomplete. The Patriots proceeded to burn a timeout before third down, and after Jones again misfired, called a second timeout before fourth down.

All of that wound up resulting in a false start penalty on 4th-and-goal and the Patriots having to settle for a field goal.

"Patriots have called two timeouts while on the 1-yard line. That tells you a lot," said Mark Daniels of MassLive.

This embarrassing sequence led to an immediate reaction from angry Pats fans.

"This thought process is so Freaking bad. Overthinking it," said broadcaster John Rooke.

"Change needed in the off-season," added a fan who is not impressed with the Matt Patricia/Joe Judge tandem running the New England offense.

"Good grief," said another fan.

"Embarrassingly bad," chimed in one more.

"They look like bumbling idiots in front of Josh," said one Pats fan referring to Josh McDaniels, the Raiders head coach and former longtime New England offensive coordinator.

Right now, McDaniels is getting the better of his old team. The Raiders lead the Patriots 10-3 in the second quarter.