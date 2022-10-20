NFL World Reacts To Patriots Quarterback Decision News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There has been a lot of chatter about a potential quarterback controversy involving Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The latter has filled in admirably for the former over the past two weeks.

Zappe, a rookie from Western Kentucky, has 596 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception this season. Jones, meanwhile, has been out since Week 3 due to a high ankle sprain.

With Jones expected to return from his injury as early as this upcoming Monday, it sounds like New England has decided who'll be its starting quarterback.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots will start Jones as long as he's healthy.

"There is no QB controversy in New England," Howe reported on Twitter this Thursday. "When Mac Jones is healthy enough to return to play, he’ll be the starter."

This report from Howe has generated a plethora of reactions on social media.

"RIP Zappe Fever" Zack Cox of NESN tweeted.

"Duh. Anyone who thought otherwise is insane," one fan said.

"That's the right call," another fan wrote.

At the very least, the Patriots should be happy they have a deep quarterback room.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, the final hurdle for Jones is to be cleared for practice on Thursday.

In three games this season, Jones has 786 passing yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Patriots will face the Bears on Monday night.