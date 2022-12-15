NFL World Reacts To Patriots Star, League Drama

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Matt Judon #9 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Patriots star linebacker Matthew Judon called out the NFL this Thursday morning.

Judon, who had four tackles and 1.5 sacks on Monday night against the Cardinals, was randomly selected for a Performance Enhancing Substance test. Let's say he's not happy about it.

"Dear @NFLPA @NFL leave me the F alone please," Judon tweeted. "It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes."

The NFL world is siding with Judon in this situation. Countless fans think it's unfair that he needs to get tested after having a great game.

"Congrats on your 14.5 sacks. Now, here’s your sample cup," Stephen Holder of ESPN tweeted.

"It’s actually insane how much they test Judon," one fan said.

"The NFL tests Judon every week now," a Patriots fan wrote.

"Every. Single. Week. Smdh he's just that nice @NFL," another fan tweeted.

Judon has been incredible for the Patriots this season. He has 50 combined tackles, 26 quarterback hits, 14.5 sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble.

If Judon gets tested again this season, he may send a harsher message to the league.