NFL World Reacts To Patriots Trade Rumor News

Orchard Park, NY - December 6: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in a Monday night NFL game at Highmark stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

With the trade deadline set for Nov. 1, it sounds like the New England Patriots could make a move or two.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the Patriots have received calls on wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Wynn, a former first-round pick out of Georgia, is on the final year of his rookie deal.

Bourne, meanwhile, has one more year remaining on his contract. His role this season has diminished.

The consensus on Twitter is that New England should do everything in its power to move on from Wynn.

"I would literally give away picks for someone to take Wynn." one fan said.

"Please get rid of Wynn for literally anything," another fan wrote.

"Chargers should trade for Wynn," DJ Bean tweeted. "He freaking stinks but his build and draft profile very similar to Slater’s. Maybe they can get something out of him."

At 3-4, the Patriots are in last place in the AFC East.

The Patriots could obviously climb up the division standings in the coming weeks. However, the front office may choose to part ways with Bourne and Wynn in exchange for draft capital.