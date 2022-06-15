NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Wide Receiver Signing

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view as fans hold up cards to celebrate the New England Patriots Super Bowl championships at the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots added to their depth at wide receiver today, signing for New Orleans Saints wideout Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Humphrey signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and appeared in 18 games with six starts over three seasons with the team.

The Texas product's most impactful season was last year, when he caught 13 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Given Humphrey's size and skill set, some are wondering if his signing means the end for disappointing first-rounder N'Keal Harry in New England.

"You can take this as the NE having a type they like, or trying to replace that profile before a trade," one Twitter user said. "Worth noting that if it's a competition, Humphrey's career YPC is nearly double Harry's."

Some Saints fans, meanwhile, are wishing Harry the best with his new team.

DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers seem penciled in as the Patriots' top three wideouts.

Beyond that, Humphrey will compete with Harry, former Saints teammate Ty Montgomery, Nelson Agholor, 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton and Tre Nixon for playing time.