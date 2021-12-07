The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning’s Mac Jones Admission

Mac Jones drops back to pass.FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks to pass in the first half against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium on August 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Just because Peyton Manning is Peyton Manning, that doesn’t mean the Patriots will give him special treatment when it comes to media access.

During the first quarter of tonight’s Monday Night Football game between New England and the Buffalo Bills, Manning revealed that he was shut down by the Patriots when he requested an interview with rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

“I tried to talk with Mac Jones,” Manning said. “He was very respectful. He said, ‘Peyton, I wanna do it. Can you call our PR director, Stacey [James]? Because he kind of has to oversee all things.’ I said, ‘No problem.’ I called Stacey. He was very professional. I said, ‘Stacey, I’m talking to coach Belichick. Can I talk to Mac Jones?’ … I did get denied. It was the first quarterback I haven’t talked to.”

Let’s just say there were more than a few people in the NFL media world who could relate to Manning’s situation here.

Throughout Bill Belichick’s tenure, the Patriots have made it very clear. They are going to protect their own and keep things close to the vest.

It does not matter if you work for ESPN and are a Hall of Fame quarterback. You’re not going to get any more out of Belichick’s players than he is willing to allow to everybody else.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.