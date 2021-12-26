NFL World Reacts To Reporter’s Interesting Question For Bill Belichick

Just a few weeks ago in Buffalo, the New England Patriots used a strong rushing attack to take down Josh Allen and the Bills.

However, on Sunday afternoon, Allen and the Bills exacted their revenge this afternoon with an impressive 33-21 victory. Following the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke with reporters about the contest.

Most of the questions centered around what happened during the actual game. However, one brave reporter decided to ask Bill an off-topic question. She wondered if Belichick had any New Year’s resolutions for this year.

In true Belichick fashion, he made it abundantly clear he did not want to answer that question. Fans watching from home loved the fact that an off-topic question made it into a Bill Belichick post-game press conference.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media:

“To be fair, this is also my reaction when someone asks me that question,” reporter Jaymee Sire said.

Others are hoping this reporter makes it back for another press conference so she can follow up on Belichick’s New Year’s plans.

“Honestly, just hope we get the next week follow up,” another person said.

New England faces off against the Jacksonville Jaguars next weekend. Perhaps Belichick will be more willing to answer questions after a win – assuming the Patriots win.

Stay tuned.