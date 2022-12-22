NFL World Reacts To Robert Kraft's Classy Fan Gesture

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft attends the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Robert Kraft saw the viral video of a Patriots fan being abused by a Raiders fan at last week's game, and he's doing something about it.

Kraft has invited the man, Jerry Edmund, to attend this week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Foxboro. He'll be a guest of the longtime Patriots owner.

Edmund will also be on the field during pregame warmups, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

There's plenty of criticize NFL owners for, but for this gesture, Kraft deserves praise, and he's been getting plenty of it from fans on Twitter.

"Owners pay attention, folks. And he got the last laugh, she’ll be a loser fan at the end of the season once again," one said.

"W owner," added another.

"That cow needs to be identified and banned from every @NFL stadium in the league. That is how you stop the thuggery," chimed in a third person.

"Should let him play QB, they might win a game," joked another.

"Good for him," added a fifth.

The Patriots and Bengals will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. New England (7-7) needs a W to keep pace in the AFC playoff chase.