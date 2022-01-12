NFL World Reacts To Significant Patriots Injury News

Just a few days ago, the New England Patriots received a significant injury scare during the season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie defensive lineman Christian Barmore left the field with what appeared to be a significant injury. With a huge playoff game against the Buffalo Bills coming up, it seemed like the Patriots would be significantly short-handed.

However, the latest news on Barmore suggests he has a chance to play this weekend. According to a report from Patriots insider Andrew Callahan, Barmore returned to practice “without any sign of limitation.”

Fans, of course, were thrilled about the news regarding Barmore. They hope the news about Kyle Dugger and Jaime Collins trends in the same direction this week.

“It’s playoff time so who the Heck knows and I wouldn’t even trust the official practice designations…But the fact that Barmore is even on the field is a great sign, given he was carted off only 3 days ago. Dugger and Collins are very important players in the middle of their D,” one fan said.

“Dugger better be recovering as hard as possible cause we need his ass on Saturday,” another fan said.

New England and Buffalo met twice this season, with the teams splitting the regular season series.

This weekend’s playoff game will settle the score – at least for the 2021 series.

New England and Buffalo kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night.