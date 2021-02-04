NFL World Reacts To Tedy Bruschi’s Matthew Stafford Comment

Earlier this week, former New England Patriots star Tedy Bruschi had a blunt message for new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“He’s not tough enough to play here. He’s just not tough enough,” Bruschi said, via Radio.com. “I don’t think he’s tough enough to be coached hard. Do you realize the mental toughness that Tom Brady had to have for 20 years to deal with Bill Belichick and that type of coaching?”

“I mean, constant pressure every single day,” Bruschi continued. “Does Stafford sort of grab you as a guy who could handle that? I just don’t think so.”

So why did Bruschi think that was necessary? Well, reports earlier this week speculated that the only team Stafford did not want to be traded to was the Patriots.

Bruschi obviously didn’t take that well and decided to question Stafford’s toughness. However, that’s probably not something he should be questioning at this point.

Plenty of former players and fans came to Stafford’s defense.

Well that’s just absurd. 9 is one of the toughest old school kinda dudes left in the league. https://t.co/O991JESWUf — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) February 4, 2021

“Matthew Stafford isn’t tough enough to play in New England.” https://t.co/LZkezQFM5D — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) February 4, 2021

Bruschi wasn’t quite done, though. “He went to Sean McVay and his little best friend relationship and go have fun over there. That’s fine,” he continued.

Someone is a little sour that Stafford decided not to play for his former team.

It’s important to note that New England recently re-hired former Lions head coach Matt Patricia. He and Stafford reportedly didn’t have the best relationship, which could have weighed into Stafford’s decision to not want to play for the Patriots.