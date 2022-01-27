The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Anniversary

Bill Belichick walking on the field in Patriots gear.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during warm-ups prior to Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It might just seem like a random Thursday for New England Patriots fans, but it’s actually the 22-year anniversary of Bill Belichick being named the team’s head coach.

Belichick was expected to become the head coach of the New York Jets for the 2000 season. However, he surprised the entire sports world by announcing his resignation at a press conference.

Shortly after Belichick announced his resignation, the Patriots traded a draft pick in exchange for the right to hire him. Clearly, that was the right move by the Patriots.

Since taking over as the Patriots’ head coach, Belichick has won 17 AFC East titles, nine AFC championships and six Super Bowls. He’s considered by many the greatest coach in the history of the NFL.

Patriots fans are obviously appreciative of Belichick and all that he has accomplished thus far in New England.

“Solid run for the guy,” one fan tweeted.

“And the rest is history,” another fan tweeted.

At this point, it’s hard to argue against Belichick being the greatest coach of all time.

The 2021 season won’t end with a Super Bowl ring for Belichick, but the Patriots are on the right track.

If Mac Jones continues to develop, Belichick could find himself back in the big game.

