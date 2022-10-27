NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Unhappy News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has dealt with a lot of questions about his quarterback room over the past 48 hours.

The Patriots started Mac Jones on Monday night just to bench him in the second quarter for Bailey Zappe. The end result was a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears.

Belichick announced on Thursday that Mac Jones had a "full workload" in practice. He's on track to be the team's starter for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

That being said, Belichick won't commit to a starter past Week 8. He made that clear when he told reporters, "Stop trying to trap me into things about the future."

Patriots fans are confused by Belichick's recent comments regarding the Patriots' quarterback situation.

"He’s literally trapping himself," one fan said.

"Dude what is he trying to do," another fan wrote.

This Sunday's game could tell us an awful lot about the Patriots' quarterback situation.

An impressive start from Jones could cement his status as the starter. On the flip side, another rough outing could thrust Zappe into the starting role.