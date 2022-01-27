The Spun

On Thursday, it was announced that the Las Vegas Raiders requested an interview with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coaching vacancy. Nothing is official yet, but it sounds like McDaniels could become a head coach once again.

If McDaniels does become the next head coach of the Raiders, the Patriots will need to find a replacement at offensive coordinator. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, that replacement might very well be Bill O’Brien.

O’Brien has a connection with the Patriots. He was their offensive coordinator in 2011 before becoming Penn State’s head coach the following year.

Though a deal isn’t imminent at this time, the NFL world is fascinated by the idea of O’Brien replacing McDaniels in New England.

“Feels like there really is a Thanos meme for all occasions,” Mike Golic Jr. tweeted in response to the news.

“There’s no chance McDaniels leaves, not now imo,” JP Acosta tweeted.

If O’Brien does replace McDaniels in this hypothetical scenario, that would leave Alabama with a hole at offensive coordinator.

“Obvious Alabama ripples here, too,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel said.

O’Brien has received a lot of criticism in the past for his shortcomings with the Houston Texans, but there’s no question he’s a solid assistant coach.

Patriots fans, would you take Bill O’Brien back for the 2022 season?

