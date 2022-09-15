NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Mac Jones News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The first two weeks of the NFL season haven't been very kind to New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

In addition to suffering a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, Jones left Hard Rock Stadium with a back injury. He took a few hard hits during that game.

Jones has recovered from his back injury just in time to deal with a new health-related issue. The second-year quarterback missed Thursday's practice due to an illness.

Patriots fans are now concerned about Jones' status for Week 2.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jones' illness is not believed to be COVID-related. He's just dealing with an upset stomach.

If the Patriots are going to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road this weekend, they'll need Jones under center.

In Week 1, Jones completed 21-of-30 pass attempts for 213 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

The Patriots will announce Jones' status for Week 2 on Friday. Brian Hoyer is currently listed as their backup quarterback.