NFL World Reacts To The 'Dirty' Mac Jones Video

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a questionable slide on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

As Jones was heading to the ground, he raised his leg up into Bears safety Jaquan Brisker's sensitive area. The replay angles of this slide made it look intentional.

It was only fitting that Brisker intercepted a pass from Jones later in the game.

Though it's not a huge surprise, Jones is receiving a lot of criticism from the NFL world. He is being labeled a "dirty player."

ESPN's Marcus Spears referred to Jones as the "Grayson Allen of football."

"I am ready to fight Mac Jones," one fan tweeted.

"Y’all not surprised after what bro did last year! He a lil kid throwing his legs up in a tantrum," another fan wrote.

Most fans agreed it's not a good look for the second-year quarterback.

Jones struggled on Monday night, finishing the game with just 13 passing yards and an interception. He was benched for rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Earlier this Wednesday, it was reported by ESPN that Jones will start this weekend against the New York Jets.