NFL fans aren’t happy with Mac Jones for what he did on Sunday.

Late in the first quarter, Panthers defensive end Brian Burns came flying off the edge and strip-sacked the Patriots‘ rookie quarterback.

As Burns got to his feet, Jones appeared to grab onto his leg and twist him down to the ground. Burns became injured on the play and had to receive attention from the Carolina training staff.

Take a look.

Here’s a closer look.

A closer look at Mac Jones' "dirty" twisting of Brian Burns ankle – not great [@philorbanWSOC9]pic.twitter.com/W9x0SRvCR2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 8, 2021

There’s no sugar coating it. That’s a dirty play and the NFL should look into it.

Burns’ teammate, Haason Reddick, called it a “dirty play” on Monday morning.

“Definitely thought it was a dirty play,” Reddick said, via ESPN. “I actually saw and witnessed the play while it was happening. At first it felt like he was trying trip or kick Burns. And the next thing you know I saw him tugging on Burns’ ankle. I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it’s something the league addresses.”

The rest of the NFL world agrees.

Fans aren’t happy with Mac Jones for what he did during the Panthers-Patriots game on Sunday.

In this clip, you can clearly see Mac Jones grab the defender’s ankle and roll to the side while also jerking the ankle and snapping it. I’m not saying Jones is a dirty player, but this definitely is a dirty move at minimum. Fine him. pic.twitter.com/X51uAlqDZs — Mike (@MichaelHook_CLE) November 8, 2021

Dirty trip and ankle twist by Mac jones. If burns had done that to a qb he would be suspended no doubt. — Be kind and you’re fine (@Swingingaxxx) November 8, 2021

It's ridiculous Mac Jones isn't getting suspended. This is clearly an intentional dirty play. As much as league bends over backwards to protect QB's they should not get a pass and to leave it in the hands of NE would be a slap on the wrist with their history https://t.co/bW5S7cEchY — EE0109 (@ee01091) November 8, 2021

Mac Jones is such a dirty player. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/G1jpcd5gu0 — Panos Capital (@TheViz10) November 8, 2021

Mac Jones putting a massive target on his back here. Ridiculously dirty move. And Myles Garrett gets his shot at him next week 👀 https://t.co/0YQ83CUFtL — Spencer Forsyth (@SpencerForsyth_) November 8, 2021

The NFL prides itself on protecting the league’s quarterbacks. What if the shoe had been on the other foot and it was Brian Burns holding and twisting Mac Jones’ leg?

The league should investigate the matter and come up with a punishment to discourage dirty plays moving forward.