NFL World Reacts To The “Dirty” Play By Mac Jones

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NFL fans aren’t happy with Mac Jones for what he did on Sunday.

Late in the first quarter, Panthers defensive end Brian Burns came flying off the edge and strip-sacked the Patriots‘ rookie quarterback.

As Burns got to his feet, Jones appeared to grab onto his leg and twist him down to the ground. Burns became injured on the play and had to receive attention from the Carolina training staff.

Take a look.

Here’s a closer look.

There’s no sugar coating it. That’s a dirty play and the NFL should look into it.

Burns’ teammate, Haason Reddick, called it a “dirty play” on Monday morning.

“Definitely thought it was a dirty play,” Reddick said, via ESPN. “I actually saw and witnessed the play while it was happening. At first it felt like he was trying trip or kick Burns. And the next thing you know I saw him tugging on Burns’ ankle. I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it’s something the league addresses.”

The rest of the NFL world agrees.

Fans aren’t happy with Mac Jones for what he did during the Panthers-Patriots game on Sunday.

The NFL prides itself on protecting the league’s quarterbacks. What if the shoe had been on the other foot and it was Brian Burns holding and twisting Mac Jones’ leg?

The league should investigate the matter and come up with a punishment to discourage dirty plays moving forward.

