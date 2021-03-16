The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Hunter Henry Signing News

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry is tackled in a preseason game.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Tight end Hunter Henry #86 of the Los Angeles Chargers rushes the football during the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Chargers 17-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots‘ shopping spree isn’t over yet. On Tuesday morning, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Bill Belichick is adding tight end Hunter Henry to his roster.

We’re only a day into free agency and the Patriots are already being declared the winners of this offseason. During the first few hours of the legal tampering period, they signed Henry Anderson, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Davon Godchaux, Matthew Judon, Jalen Mills and Jonnu Smith.

That free agency haul wasn’t good enough for Belichick, as he went out and added Henry to his offense. This should give the Patriots a lethal combination at the tight end position with Henry and Smith.

As you’d expect, NFL fans around the country are stunned by the Patriots’ aggressive approach in free agency.

Of course, the fans in Foxborough have to be thrilled with the way this offseason is playing out. However, no one is more thrilled right now than Cam Newton. He has a much better supporting cast around him for the 2021 season.

Belichick, meanwhile, is probably letting out an evil grin right now.

It turns out that Henry and Smith have been on Belichick’s radar for a while now. Some of hid old quotes about the two tight ends resurfaced today.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports is reporting that Belichick and the Patriots aren’t done making moves yet.

One thing is certain: the Empire will strike back this year.


