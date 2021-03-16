NFL World Reacts To The Hunter Henry Signing News

The New England Patriots‘ shopping spree isn’t over yet. On Tuesday morning, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Bill Belichick is adding tight end Hunter Henry to his roster.

We’re only a day into free agency and the Patriots are already being declared the winners of this offseason. During the first few hours of the legal tampering period, they signed Henry Anderson, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Davon Godchaux, Matthew Judon, Jalen Mills and Jonnu Smith.

That free agency haul wasn’t good enough for Belichick, as he went out and added Henry to his offense. This should give the Patriots a lethal combination at the tight end position with Henry and Smith.

As you’d expect, NFL fans around the country are stunned by the Patriots’ aggressive approach in free agency.

Of course, the fans in Foxborough have to be thrilled with the way this offseason is playing out. However, no one is more thrilled right now than Cam Newton. He has a much better supporting cast around him for the 2021 season.

In the last two days, Cam Newton got: — TE Jonnu Smith

— TE Hunter Henry

— WR Nelson Agholor

— WR Kendrick Bourne Superman’s got weapons. pic.twitter.com/WXdX16U0O4 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 16, 2021

Belichick, meanwhile, is probably letting out an evil grin right now.

It turns out that Henry and Smith have been on Belichick’s radar for a while now. Some of hid old quotes about the two tight ends resurfaced today.

Bill Belichick was asked about Hunter Henry last season and was asked about Jonnu Smith in January of 2020. He now has them both. This is what he said about them: High praise. (h/t @MarkDanielsPJ, @MikeReiss) pic.twitter.com/4kpapPBZhm — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 16, 2021

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports is reporting that Belichick and the Patriots aren’t done making moves yet.

One thing is certain: the Empire will strike back this year.